‘Comedy has gone towards vulgarity now’: Shekhar Suman slams modern stand-up comedians

Shekhar Suman, who has judged popular comedy shows such as The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and Comedy Circus, recently criticised modern-day stand-up comedy, saying many young comedians on YouTube rely on “abusive” and “obscene” language to make audiences laugh. He also reflected on how Sunil Pal, who won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, was eventually “forgotten,” while late comedian Raju Srivastava, who finished as the second runner-up, continues to be remembered by fans.

During a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Shekhar shared how the approach of comedians has changed over the year. “It is forced now; it was simple earlier. The comedians were also good, and had fresh thinking. Comedy has gone towards vulgarity now. It’s obscene. There are double meaning, double standards now. This change came because people stopped thinking. Till the time you don’t think, read or don’t create anything new, then you will only end up stealing jokes from here and there, presenting in a different way,” he reflected.