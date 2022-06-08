Exclusive | Shekhar Suman confirms comeback of Movers and Shakers, says it will start ‘very soon’

Actor Shekhar Suman is set to get back to television with India’s Laughter Champion. Apart from his acting gig, he is also known for his popular chat show Movers and Shakers. The late night chat show launched in 1997 and had a successful run till 2012, with a few breaks between. While there has been a buzz about the show coming back, Shekhar, in a chat with indianexpress.com confirmed the same saying that it will be back ‘very soon’.

At the launch of India’s Laughter Champion, Shekhar Suman was seen talking about how the stand-up show will be a ‘simple and clean’ offering. Given that times have changed, and with OTT dominating the comedy genre, we asked him if such a show will be able to stand out.

Replying in affirmative, the actor said that times have changed and people are now looking to go back to watching ‘sweet and simple’ stories. “They are just bored with all the sexual content and are discarding it. People now want to watch something without any profanity, they’ve had enough of it,” he shared.

Referring to his other big success Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shekhar Suman added, “Every time I go out, people keep asking me about Dekh Bhai Dekh. Then they remember shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai or Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi — they want to see those shows. Look at Movers and Shakers, we did not resort to any obscenity, yet it did more than 1000 episodes.”

He went on to say, “With Movers and Shakers, it’s going to be another season of a clean and healthy show. It will be very soon, maybe right after this (India’s Laughter Champion).”

Joining Shekhar Suman on India’s Laughter Champion would be Archana Puran Singh as a judge. It will take up the weekend slot vacated by The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV.