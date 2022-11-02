Shekhar Suman on his Bigg Boss 16 segment called boring: ‘Work of jealous people or rival channels’

Every year, Bigg Boss makers try to add a new element to their show to bring in some freshness. This time, in its 16th season, Shekhar Suman has been brought in to host a special segment Bigg Bulletin every Sunday. In the same, the actor-host not only evaluates contestants’ performance in that week but also adds some humour and even interviews a select few.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Shekhar Suman said the offer to host the segment came completely ‘out of the blue’. He said that whenever the team called earlier, it’s usually to offer participation as a contestant. “And that would have been their greatest mistake. The big question, however, was, will I be able to carve a niche for myself? This is a quintessential Salman Khan show. To make one’s presence felt, was a challenge in itself. I was clear though that I wanted to bring my own perception, and add another dimension.”

Addressing the comparison with the show’s OG host Salman Khan, the senior actor shared that since he’s not ‘hosting Bigg Boss’ per se, there cannot be a comparison. He added that his segment is a show within the show, which is all about ‘light-hearted conversation with a tinge of sarcasm’. “If I was hosting the entire show, the comparison would have been inevitable,” he added.

While Bigg Bulletin is enjoyed by many fans, a section of the audience has also called it ‘boring’. Calling his critics ‘paid bots’, Shekhar Suman said, “These things happen only when you are successful. It could be the work of rival channels, competitors or even people who don’t like the fact that I am back. I have a reason to believe so as the reaction wouldn’t have been so extreme. There are people who love it and then there are a few who hate it. If there was genuine criticism, it would have been an average reaction. The ones calling it boring are jealous people or bought bots. Also, social media is a fallacious space where people are hiding behind unknown masks.”

Talking further about the show and how he preps for his segment, Shekhar said that he watches the episode and then sits down with the team to discuss the flow. The actor has often claimed Archana Gautam as his favourite contestant, and he reasons her ‘entertaining’ personality for the same. “She is the one who is screaming, fighting and even making friends. She is a very bindaas girl.”

Sharing names of other contestants, who got his approval, Shekhar Suman said, “I also like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She is coming across as someone very strong. She has leadership qualities and a very commanding personality. She can also defend herself well and can be aggressive when needed. I also like Gautam Vig and Shalin Bhanot, who have gone through a journey in the house. And then of course, there’s Abdu Rozik for a very obvious reason — he’s very lovable.”

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors.