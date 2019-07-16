Shekhar Kapur starts shooting for Pradhanmantri 2

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is all set to return to the small screen with the second season of his TV series Pradhanmantri. The series, in its first season, chronicled the history of India and documented the landmark events during the tenure of several Prime Ministers of the country.

Sharing the news, Shekhar tweeted his photo from the sets of the TV series and wrote, “Shooting promos for Pradhanmantri series 2.”

In June, the filmmaker had confirmed the second season of the political-docu series when a Twitter user wrote, “Watching ‘Pradhanmantri’ for the second time. Excellent narration by Shekhar Kapur sir. Storytelling that is reminiscent of early India. Thank you for your contribution.” Replying to the user, Shekhar tweeted, “Will be coming up with ‘Pradhanmantri 2’ soon. Hope you like that too.”

Shooting promos for Pradhanmantri series 2 pic.twitter.com/ENjGdLBUJV — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 15, 2019

Shekhar Kapur has some award-winning films like Masoom, Bandit Queen, Mr India and Elizabeth to his credit. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2000.