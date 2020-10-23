Shehzad Deol on Bigg Boss 14 eviction: Would be unfair if I am not called back

Shehzad Deol is the second contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: Shehzad Deol/Instagram)

On Wednesday, Shehzad Deol got evicted from Bigg Boss 14. The young Punjabi was announced in the bottom three by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar. After most housemates voted against him, he was given the “Gayab” title. However, Bigg Boss soon announced that along with the losing team during the ‘Game Over’ task, Deol too will have to exit the house. In a twist, the losing team members were brought in and sent to the ‘Red zone’, while Shehzad was ousted from the show.

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, the Ace of Space finalist opened up about his eviction, his take on the ‘Toofani Seniors’ and why he feels he should be sent back to Bigg Boss 14.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Your eviction came as a shocker. Did it take time for you to accept it?

To tell you honestly, I haven’t accepted it yet. I have a strange feeling that I would be back in the house soon. As everyone knows, it was unfair as eliminations happen only on the basis of audience votes. They are the deciding factor in a reality show like this. I was out because of the housemates’ choice. Also, I feel I did not get a chance to save myself by performing a task. Hence, I can never accept this decision. If I am not called back, then it’s highly unfair, not just for me, but anyone in the same position, and even the audience.

A lot of fans felt that just like Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, you too should have been at least sent to the ‘Red zone’. What’s your take on that?

I agree with it. I still cannot understand what was the point of keeping me in the house for two more days, if they wanted me out. When I was given the ‘Gayab’ tag during the weekend, I really took in sportingly. I was actually excited as I wanted to use it in a fun manner and come across more entertaining. Everyone in the house said that he is the first gayab (invisible) person, who is seen more. I contributed so much during the last few days. However, when Bigg Boss announced that I will also leave the house with the losing team, it affected my spirit. If this is what they wanted to do then they could have got me eliminated by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

There were a lot of expectations from you, what kept you so low in the house?

I think I was all over the first week. I was probably the only one who put across their views so fearlessly. I also had my share of fights with Sidharth Shukla and Nikki Tamboli. The next week, I was slightly off because of the injury that I got during the immunity task. I am shocked that the makers did not show how I hurt myself, while the wound was so clear during the episodes. I did not want to make a hue and cry about it but my eye was entirely black. I was disturbed how I would look, and the pain did affect my performance. But even in the second week, I had a big argument with Nishant and even Eijaz. I don’t know why people still feel I kept low.

Also, do you feel the Toofani Seniors presence took focus away from the freshers?

From the creative point, I feel their presence was needed to get that initial boost, and also rake up ratings. And given they were such popular faces, they would have got highlighted. However, on the flip side, I feel that apart from me and Jasmin, none of the other housemates opened up their true personality. They were all careful to be nice so that they don’t rub these seniors in the wrong way. The real season that could have started from day one, has now begun after the seniors have left.

Did you manage to make any friends in the show?

Sara of course. Unfortunately we both had to leave the house in such a tragic way. If we had got a chance, I am sure the audience would have saved us. I understand there are more deserving and popular people out there. I was a complete new face, however the love and support I have received in the short stint, I can sense that they would have saved me.

You were also hurt that your friend Eijaz did not support you?

It was nothing but unfortunate that I trusted him. He was a good friend however, I feel he can never be a friend to anyone.

What has been your biggest learning from the Bigg Boss 14 journey?

Apart from understanding a lot about people, I managed to learn a lot of household chores like cooking, cleaning, and other stuff. My mother will be really happy now as I had never entered the kitchen before. It was a good learning experience.

Post Shehzad’s eviction, Bigg Boss 14 now has Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia as surviving contestants.

