Shehzad Deol gets evicted from Bigg Boss 14

Shehzad Deol is the second contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 14 house. (Photo: Shehzad Deol/Instagram)

Shehzad Deol was on Wednesday evicted from Bigg Boss 14 house. The elimination comes days after he received the maximum votes from housemates and seniors, followed by the title of “Gayab.”

In Wednesday’s episode, Sidharth Shukla and his teammates Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli were asked to leave the house along with Shehzad Deol. Since Tamboli was a confirmed contestant, she got saved from elimination. While Deol exited the show, Punia and Khan were directed towards the new “red zone” of the house.

A finalist of another captive reality show, Ace of Space, Shehzad Deol entered the Bigg Boss house with a lot of expectations. His funny banter with Salman Khan during the premiere episode earned him an entry into the Bigg Boss 14 house. In the first week, he even managed to pick a fight with Nikki Tamboli that impressed many fans. However, soon, Deol started keeping a low profile, and after the exit of his friend Sara Gurpal, his game took a turn for the worse. His fiery side did come to the fore during the immunity task, but it was too late.

Deol found himself in the bottom three along with Abhinav Shukla and Jaan Kumar Sanu. He even earned the “Gayab” tag from Bigg Boss, which meant he had no say in the decisions in the house. While his eviction looked certain, Deol did make a last-ditch attempt to entertain viewers. He was even seen being angry at friend-turned-foe Eijaz Khan for not supporting him during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

Before entering the show, the Punjabi model had made big promises of being the entertainer of the season. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, he shared, “You can expect tons and tons of charm, and a lot of dialoguebaazi, as I am very filmy as a person. There will be a lot of honesty and sweetness. I am not going on the show with the intention to fight or be aggressive. Yes, If I will be walked upon or bullied, I will not take that. I have Punjabiness in me, and I will live up to those expectations.”

Shehzad Deol started his career in showbiz with model-hunt show Top Model India where he was one of the finalists. Post that, his sweet and humble personality made him the runner up of Vikas Gupta-hosted Ace of Space.

