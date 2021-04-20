Shehnaaz Gill’s swag is on point as she lip-syncs to Justin Bieber song Peaches, watch video

Every Shehnaaz Gill post on social media gives her fans more reasons to love her. Just a day ago, she grooved to Selena Gomez’s “Baila Conmigo”, looking cute as a button in her night suit. On Tuesday, she treated her fans to a video of herself stylishly grooving and lip-synching to pop star Justin Bieber’s viral song “Peaches”.

The 28-second long Instagram reel has Shehnaaz casually sitting on a floor and enjoying the song while looking at the camera. Dressed in a black bottle neck top and light blue pants, the Bigg Boss 13 star looks like a diva. She completed her look with a loose bun. As soon as she posted the video, her fans filled the comments section of the post with lavish praise.

“Omg wow you are looking amazing and awesome and your looks kill me omg and amazing and you are doing great work and I’m really happy for you and love you so much and lots of love from Nepal,” wrote one fan. Another fan commented, “Swag ki dukan shehnaazians ke dillo ki dhadkan one and only shehnaaz gill.” Some fans even wrote that Shehnaaz looked Hollywood ready in her reel.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is set to make her film debut with Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Rakh later this year. The film, which marks Diljit’s debut as a producer, also features Sonam Bajwa. The team wrapped up the film’s shoot last month.