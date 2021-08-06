Shehnaaz Gill’s style transformation in latest photoshoot surprises internet, fans say ‘couldn’t recognise you’

Shehnaaz Gill is turning out to be quite a style diva. The singer, actor and reality show contestant has now shared photos from the latest photoshoot by celebrity photographers Dabboo Ratnani and her style transformation has impressed the internet.

It seems Shehnaaz and Dabboo experimented with quite a few looks before zeroing on the one the former Bigg Boss contestant sported on his 2021 calendar. Sharing the new photos, Shehnaaz wrote, “If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden.” ”

Shehnaaz Gill won hearts with her happy-go-lucky personality on Bigg Boss but, of late, her makeover is making headlines. With the latest photoshoot, many commented that they couldn’t recognise her with the short hair and sultry look.

Fans are pleasantly surprised to see Shehnaaz’s new look. In a recent AMA, a fan told her that she looked prettier in her Bigg Boss avatar. The actor had replied, “I can be that Shehnaaz anytime. However, then I won’t get much work. Industry mein patli ladkiyan chalti hai (Only slim girls work in the industry).”

See some photos of Shehnaaz from her Bigg Boss 13 days:

Shehnaaz Grill, who often addressed herself as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’ in Bigg Boss 13, needs no introduction now.