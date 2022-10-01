scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill’s rendition of ‘Jo Bheji Thi Dua’ will make every Sidnaaz fan’s heart skip a beat. Watch video

Shehnaaz Gill has shared a video of herself singing the soulful lyrics of "Jo Bheji Thi Dua". Watch here.

Shehnaaz GillShehnaaz Gill will next be seen in films with Salman Khan and John Abraham. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/ Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill has kick-started the weekend on a musical note. The former Bigg Boss contestant on Saturday shared a video of herself singing beautifully, as she has in the past. In the video, Shehnaaz sang the song ‘Jo Bheji Thi Dua’ from Dibakar Banerji’s film Shanghai (2012) starring Emraan Hashmi, Farooq Shaikh, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Along with the video, Shehnaaz wished her fans and followers a “Good weekend! ” and asked them to suggest more songs for her to sing in the future.

The actor and singer’s fans poured a lot of love on her, and appreciated her singing chops. One of her fans reacted to the video, and wrote, “Wow what a beautiful voice,” and another wrote, “Sidnaaz kaise ho aap ❤️.” A third fan commented, “Love you shehnaaz ❤️ rabb thonu bohot tarakkiyan bakshe❤️.”

 

Earlier this week, Shehnaaz had shared a video of herself singing ‘Tujh Mein Rabb Dikhta Hai’ from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Rabb Ne Bana Di Jodi,  and asked her fans “kaisa laga yeh song??” A few weeks ago, Shehnaaz had shared a video of herself singing the song ‘Lae Dooba’ from the film, Aiyaary.

Shehnaaz and her rumoured boyfriend, the late actor Siddharth Shukla, have appeared in a few music videos together, one of which is Darshan Rawal’s single ‘Bhula Dunga’. They also appeared in the video for the song ‘Habit,’ which is composed by Arko and performed by Shreya Ghoshal.

Shehnaaz will be seen in the film 100% directed by Sajid Khan, along with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh andNora Fatehi. She will also be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

