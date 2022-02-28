Shehnaaz Gill’s childhood photo goes viral, fans cannot have enough of her cuteness

Shehnaaz Gill’s fans were in for a surprise as her childhood picture went viral on social media. In the photo, the Bigg Boss 13 star is seen sitting on her father’s lap while her mother is sitting beside them, holding her son.

In the photo, Shehnaaz is seen sporting short hair. Wearing a deep blue sweater with a pair of printed jeans, the actor comes across as a doll. The family photo was taken during winter as reflected by the family’s clothes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As fans showered Shehnaaz with love, they also remembered how the Bigg Boss contestant spoke about being a cute child. One of her fans wrote, “She said “main paida hi sundar hui thi” #SHEHNAAZGILL kabhi jhuth nahi bolti,” while another one added, “Shehnaaz Gill is born cutie but she grew up to be a beautiful soul…” A lot of users also mentioned how she looked cute, as they wrote, “Pyaari si gudiya hamari,” as another one replied, “Beautiful combination of Soft and Strong♥️.”

Having started her career as an actor in Punjabi film industry, Shehnaaz Gill became a sensation with her participation in Bigg Boss 13. Her bubbly, childlike self was much loved by fans. Apart from that, her bond with Sidharth Shukla became a talking point as fans shipped for ‘SidNaaz’.

After his untimely demise last year in September, Shehnaaz took a break from work but is now slowly and steadily getting back to the grind.