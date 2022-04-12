Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz shares adorable photos of the two: ‘Sisters are the best gift’

Popular television personality, singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill shares a great rapport with her brother Shehbaz Badesha. The two often promote each other’s work via their social media handles.

In a recent display of his affection for his famous sister, Shehbaz took to Instagram to share a few adorable clicks with Shehnaaz. Shehbaz had captioned the images as, “Sisters are the best gift to brothers.”

Fans of Shehnaz were quick to respond to the cute pictures. One user wrote, “God bless you both,” while yet another mentioned, “And sister like Sana, you are more than blessed.” A fan wrote, “Each and every picture of this post … Like literally depicts the tom and jerry but still the cutest relation siblings share,” along with multiple heart emojis.

A couple of days ago, Shehnaaz had shared photos from the time she visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Later, she expressed her gratitude to the Indigo Amritsar staff for their help in getting her ‘favourite food’ on flight. The note read, “A massive thank you to Indigo ground staff at Amritsar airport for your support and help in getting my favourite home food items and Makkhan! Leaving those behind would have broken my heart… thank you once again.”

The airlines immediately responded to the sweet message with a thank you post of their own, where they wished Shehnaaz good luck for her future and stated that they were delighted with her antics in Bigg Boss house.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh alongside Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh.