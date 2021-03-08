Shehnaaz Gill’s baby talk with Gippy Gerwal’s son is too cute to be missed. Watch

Shehnaz Gill seems to have found a family in Grewals as she shoots for Honsla Rakh in Canada. (Photo: Shehnaaz/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 favourite star Shehnaaz Gill is presently in Canada to shoot for her film Honsla Rakh. Apart from playing the lead role, Diljit Dosanjh will also debut as a producer with the film, which also stars Sonam Bajwa and singer-actor Gippy Grewal’s son, Shinda Grewal. While in the foreign shores, Gill seems to have found a family in the Grewals.

On Sunday, she visited the rockstar’s house and was treated to a scrumptious Punjabi meal. Shehnaaz also seemed to enjoy a lot with Gippy Grewal’s youngest son Gurbaaz. The actor-singer was seen having a fun time with the toddler as she baby talked to him. The little one also seemed to enjoy her company, and Punjabi words as he cheered and smiled at her. In another video shared by the actor, the young Grewals are dancing to the popular kids song “Baby Shark Doo Doo”.

Shehnaaz, who is currently basking in the success of her music video “Fly” with Badshah and Uchana Amit, also shared a photo with Gippy Grewal and his wife, thanking them for welcoming her to their family. Gippy also shared a fun video of them bonding over the traditional Indian food. In the video, Shehnaaz is seen enjoying a plate of aloo parathas while feeling sorry about skipping her diet. As she has a mouthful of the delicious food, Gippy sarcastically exclaimed that ‘your diet is going quite well’.

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name with Bigg Boss 13 and starred in several music videos. With Honsla Rakh, she is set to finally take a step towards realising her big screen dreams. On Sunday, the actor had even shared a photo of herself holding the clapboard with the film’s team. The shooting is taking place in Vancouver and she has been posting beautiful pictures and videos of the view from the location. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film is set to arrive in cinemas on October 15