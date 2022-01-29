Shehnaaz Gill wows in a gorgeous pink sari, fans call her ‘absolutely stunning’

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 15 finale, Shehnaaz Gill has shared new photos featuring herself on her Instagram handle. She is wearing a stunning pink saree and from the comments, it looks like her fans loved her look. “making a wish come true . . . how do you feel ?” she wrote in the caption.

Fans showered her with love in the comments section. One wrote, “Looking So Gorgeous & Beautiful 😍 #ShehnaazGill.” Another wrote, “Absolutely stunning, Dear Shehnaaz, love your saree, hair, make up… sending love.” “My wish is for your happiness and health. Also you to have a successful career and for me to have the opportunity to meet you,” wrote another fan. One fan compared Shehnaaz’s latest look to Katrina Kaif and wrote, “At first I thought it’s Katrina Kaif.”

While Shehnaaz Gill had been part of the Punjabi industry for a few years, it was Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 that catapulted her to national fame.

She became a favourite among the masses thanks to her innocent personality. Her friendship with late actor Sidharth Shukla had the fans rooting for them and they earned the popular nickname SidNaaz.

Shehnaaz Gill will appear in the finale of Bigg Boss 15 to pay a tribute to Sidharth Shukla.