Shehnaaz Gill: ‘Great joy to visit Bigg Boss OTT with Sidharth Shukla’

Saturday, August 14, 2021
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with their stint on Bigg Boss 13, are all set to grace Bigg Boss OTT on the weekend.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 14, 2021 4:05:56 pm
Bigg Boss OTT’s first weekend is going to be a lot of fun. While the audience will gear up to witness the show’s first eviction, they will also meet their favourite jodi, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. The duo, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, will be guests on the Karan Johar hosted show. Talking about Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz Gill said in a statement that the show has given her “a new identity, emotional bonds.” Referring to her bond with Sidharth, she said the show gave her “a go-to person.”

“Bigg Boss has given me a lot. A new identity, emotional bonds and a person who I can go to as a friend. It gives me great joy to visit the Bigg Boss OTT house with Sidharth Shukla,” Gill said.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz are popularly known as SidNaaz. The duo always manages to break the internet whenever they are spotted together. Talking about their popularity that has continued since Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz said she overwhelmed “to witness the love and support that Sidnaaz fans have been showering on us.”

Finally, the actor added, “I’m over the top excited to be part of my favorite show yet again. It will be fun to be with the other jodis and to meet Karan sir as well.”

Bigg Boss OTT began on August 8. The show hosts 13 contestants including – Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Moose Jattana (Muskaan Jattana), and Milind Gaba. This week, Urfi, Shamita, Raqesh, Muskaan and Nishant are nominated for eviction. The Karan Johar hosted show streams on Voot. While new episodes stream live on the app at 7 pm, Karan Johar’s weekend special episode will stream at 8 pm.

