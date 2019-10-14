Shehnaaz Gill: Will never fake a relationship in Bigg Boss 13

While Bigg Boss 13 audience finds Shehnaaz Gill quite naive, housemates feel she has been pretending, in order to look cute. Whatever may be the cast, host Salman Khan is definitely fond of her. He has even gone on to nickname her ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’.

Apart from being part of the movie Kala Shah Kala, the model-actor has also featured in singles like “Shartaan” and “Chadra”. She confessed that the offer for Bigg Boss 13 came as a surprise for her. Before entering the show, Shehnaaz, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared, “I did not even take time to decide. As soon as I got a call from the team, I was like take me in fast (laughs). I have followed the show and my mother is a huge fan, so the family is super excited.”

Sharing that she has no strategy to survive the game, the Punjabi actor said, “I have no plans. I will go to the house with an open mind and study everyone. The equations will then be formed as I don’t want to pass any judgments before meeting them.”

Shehnaaz, who is lovingly known as Sana, further said, “The audience can expect full-on entertainment from me. Also, I talk a lot, so I am sure some will get irritated while others will love me. I am an actor, singer and dancer, and I will definitely bring out all these talents on the show.”

She also did not shy away from accepting that the reality show is a platform for her to reach out to people in Bollywood. “I am on Bigg Boss only because it can open doors to the Hindi film industry for me. I have worked in Punjabi films and now it’s time to rock Bollywood.”

When we quizzed Shehnaaz if she will be comfortable with young men flirting with her in the show, she smiled to say, “I have no issues if it’s healthy or real. If I do fall in love, I am all game for it. But I will not fake any relationship for the show. I feel people are not real in reality shows and can use emotions as a pawn.”

This weekend, Bigg Boss 13 saw its first set of evictions. With Koena Mitra and Dalljiet Kaur moving out, the competition is now between Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sidharth Shukla, Abu Malik, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, Siddhartha Dey, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh.