Shehnaaz Gill wants to fly away like a bird, shares video of a carefree day at the beach

Shehnaaz Gill on Friday shared a rather happy video of herself on the beach. In the video, the actor-singer is seen running on the beach as her activity makes pigeons perching on the beach fly. “Wish I could fly away too,” she captioned the post.

In the video, the Bigg Boss 13 finalist is seen wearing a black tank top with flared blue jeans and black shoes. With her hair open and donning a spectacle, she looks gorgeous in her simple look. Shehnaaz Gill is also seen carrying a mask, which she drops while running around. As she picks it up, shakes off the sand and wears it again, she says, “Thak gayi”. Fans showered love on the video.

A few days back, Shehnaaz Gill collaborated with Shilpa Shetty Kundra to treat fans to a fun video. The two recreated the music video “Boring Day”, which originally featured Shehnaaz and content creator-composer Yashraj Mukhate. Shilpa shared the video with a caption that read, “Two bored people trying to make your #BoringDay better.”

The actor was last seen on the Bigg Boss 15 finale, where she paid tribute to her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and good friend Sidharth Shukla. On the show, Shehnaaz got emotional on meeting Salman Khan, as they remembered Sidharth who passed away last year. Salman also praised Shehnaaz and said he is happy to see that she is trying to move on.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Honsla Rakh, which marked her first film with Diljit Dosanjh. Apart from featuring in the finale of Bigg Boss 15, she was also seen in one of the promos for Colors’ show Hunarbaaz.