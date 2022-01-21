Shehnaaz Gill is a ray of sunshine in new Instagram pictures, asks fans ‘how’s the day?’

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor, Shehnaaz Gill, released a music video ‘Boring Day’ along with viral sensation Yashraj Mukhate on Thursday. Following it up, Shehnaaz dropped a new set of pictures on Instagram, and asked fans, “How’s the day?”

Shehnaaz, who became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 13, posted a series of pictures of herself in a yellow sequenced lehenga. The photos seem to be from Shehnaaz’s photoshoot for a project. Along with her caption, she added a face-with-tongue-stuck-out emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Her traditional attire left her many fans on social media impressed. Some even replied to her question. One of them wrote, “Such a boring day but ur pics made our day😍❤️❤️.” Another added, “Not boring anymore after this post of yours…” A third person commented, “The day is beautiful but you’re more beautiful 🥺🥺🥺😍😍.”

Shehnaaz and Yashraj’s latest video, Boring Day, has received over 1.2 million views on YouTube and it has been watched by over 4.2 million people on Instagram. Besides their fans, many celebrities have loved their new video. Singer Jonita Gandhi commented on it saying, “I didn’t know I needed this tonight 😂” Comedian Zakir Khan wrote, “Ok fine, Yashraj is sent by god to do these fun remixes!” Kaneez Surka added, “You’re really next level ❤️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

Yashraj previously remixed an exchange that Shehnaaz had on Bigg Boss, and the song, “Sadda Kutta Tommy,” went viral, and was recreated by many celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Raveena Tandon and Ritwik Dhanjani.