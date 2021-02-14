Shehnaaz Gill turns a ‘Top Tucker’, shares a video with Badshah and Uchana Amit

Shehnaaz Gill gave a treat to her fans on Sunday evening. The Bigg Boss 13 fame actor posted a video on her Instagram account with the newly launched song “Top Tucker” playing in the background. Shehnaaz is accompanied by original singers Uchana Amit and Badshah in the video.

Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote, “Chalo dono side hatto 🙈 es song ki footage bhi main hi lugi 🤣 baby i’m #toptucker @badboyshah @theuchana ❤️❤️❤️”

The phrase “Top Tucker” in colloquial vocabulary is used to compliment someone for their exceptional qualities and achievements. The single, which was launched recently, also features Yuvan Shankar Raja and Rashmika Mandanna.

See Shehnaaz Gill’s video with “Top Tucker” singers Badshah and Uchana Amit here:

Badshah and Uchana Amit’s next song featuring Shehnaaz is set to launch soon. Shehnaaz shared a lot of pictures on social media, from its shoot that took place in Jammu and Kashmir recently.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the song will be a typical Badshah number, with his trademark rap. It will also have the singer making an appearance alongside Shehnaaz. The music video is expected to release by the end of the month.

“Shehnaaz comes from a music background and has hit dance numbers to her credit. She loved the new song and instantly said yes. It’s going to be a very stylish music video,” added the source.

A popular face in the Punjabi music industry, Shehnaaz Gill became a household name with her participation in Bigg Boss 13. While she ended the journey as the second runner-up, the actor-singer continues to enjoy massive popularity among fans.