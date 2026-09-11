Shehnaaz Gill recalls being trolled for her body on Bigg Boss: ‘What does the world even want?’

Shehnaaz Gill gained nationwide fame after she appeared on Bigg Boss 13 but during her time on the show, she faced severe trolling for her body. In a recent interview, Shehnaaz shared that her she was severely criticised for her language on the show as people called her “anpadh, gawaar (uneducated).”

Shehnaaz said she was heavily trolled for her Hindi, as she spoke with a Punjabi accent. “I was very trolled on Bigg Boss because of my body. I was also trolled a lot for my language,” she said. She recalled being called “anpadh gawaar (uneducated)” because of the way she conducted her casual conversations.

However, she said the very things she was mocked for eventually became part of her identity and strength. Bigg Boss 13 gave her a national platform and allowed her to reach a wider audience. Before the show, she was primarily known in Punjab for Punjabi music videos.

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‘Not a big deal to shed some weight’

Post Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz’s went through a body transformation, and shared that this did not feel like “big deal.” “After I came out of Bigg Boss, I showed them that it’s not a big deal to drop some weight. Seriously speaking, sometimes when I put on weight, I feel very proud. I feel like, ‘It’s okay. If you have put on four or five kgs, Shehnaaz, that’s okay.’ The changes are visible and it is upto us,” she said and added, “If you are comfortable in your body and feel that you look good like this, it’s okay.”

‘Why does everyone need an hourglass figure?’

Shehnaaz further questioned the obsession with having an hourglass figure and said body standards are driven by trends. “I don’t know why we all have to have an hourglass figure. Everyone is different. If someone starts a trend that healthier bodies are better, then that trend will take on but someone has to start it,” she said, adding that even a healthier body type could become a trend if people started embracing it.

The actor then recalled her experience shooting for Ishqnama, where her director wanted her to retain a fuller face for the character. She said the director would even instruct her makeup artist not to contour her face because it was looking too thin. “My director would come and tell my makeup artist, ‘Don’t contour her. Her face is looking very thin right now. It won’t match,’” Shehnaaz recalled. When she watched herself in the film, she said she loved the way she looked. “When I watched my film, I looked a little golu molu. I said, ‘Oh my God, how sexy I look!’” she said.

Shehnaaz also pointed out the naysayers are always looking for an opportunity to criticise her, no matter what her weight might be. “When I lose a little weight, people say, ‘Why did you lose weight? It doesn’t look good.’ When I put on weight, they say, ‘You have become fat. You should work on yourself,’ and I say, ‘Excuse me, what does the world even want?’ If you are not facing any issues with your health, then everything is okay,” she said.