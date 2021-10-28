Shehnaaz Gill to release her tribute song for Sidharth Shukla, writes ‘Tu mera hai’

Shehnaaz Gill has maintained a stoic silence on social media since the demise of actor and good friend Sidharth Shukla. But the Honsla Rakh actor finally broke her silence on Thursday as she took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late friend.

Shehnaaz Gill shared a poster of the song “Tu Yaheen Hai”, her “heartfelt tribute” to Sidharth Shukla. The track will release on Friday. The poster features the two of them enjoying a hearty laugh. Shehnaaz shared it with a caption that read, “Tu mera hai aur …………………… @realsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla ♥️♥️🌟”

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill first met while they were locked up inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Their friendship grew over the course of the show. They were even rumoured to be dating each other.

During the promotions of her recent release Honsla Rakh, Shehnaaz remembered Sidharth as she said, “I was the heroine of Bigg Boss, hero was someone else.”

Sidharth Shukla, 40, passed away on September 2 in Mumbai.