Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill treats fans to Moon Rise cover, impressed Guru Randhawa says ‘wow’. Watch video

After her music video Moon Rise with Guru Randhawa dropped earlier in the day, Shehnaaz Gill treated fans with a cover version.

Shehnaaz Gill dropped a cover version of "Moon Rise",

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa’s first collaboration, the music video “Moon Rise“, dropped earlier today. Sung by Guru, the song is all about love and pain, and fans were left impressed by his chemistry with Shehnaaz. And now, the Bigg Boss 13 star has dropped a cover version of the song on social media, showing off her singing skills.

Dressed in a magenta sweatshirt and joggers, the singer-actor looked lovely in the video, as she jammed with a friend on the guitar. Tagging Guru Randhawa, she captioned the post, “#moonrise thank you for accompanying me on the guitar @samuelshetty Dekh guru main bhi hogayi shuru @gururandhawa.” Impressed by her vocals, the Punjabi star replied, “#Moonrise in your voice is a different vibe Wow.”

Watch |Shehnaaz Gill’s new photos leave fans guessing what she is up to next: ‘TV ad hai? Is it a movie?’

 

 

 

Fans too were quick to drop comments on the post, lauding Shehnaaz Gill’s efforts. They posted comments like “I love Shehnaaz Voice it’s so different and her pure soul reflects in her Voice. #ShehnaazGill”, “India ka best all rounder Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Entertainer+singer+dancer+actor” and “Now this song was completed with your magical voice #shehnaazgill.”

Check |Shy Guru Randhawa blushes as he covers up Shehnaaz Gill’s leg, looks away as she says ‘idhar dekho’

Earlier, Guru Randhawa had shared a behind-the-scenes video where Shehnaaz is telling him to look at her as he blushes and looks away. The singer had captioned the video, “You are only allowed to look at @shehnaazgill during the shoot.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 19:53 IST
