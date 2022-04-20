Shehnaaz Gill takes fans on a tour of her hometown, rides on a bullock cart. Watch video

Social media star Shehnaaz Gill recently visited her village in Punjab to spend some time with her family. On Wednesday, she released a vlog documenting her travels. In the video uploaded on her YouTube channel, Shehnaaz is seen riding a bicycle along with a few local kids. She also treated them to ice cream and matched steps with some ladies, doing the traditional ‘gidda’.

Dressed in a red and blue check shirt with denim, Shehnaaz is seen walking in the field with kids tagging behind her. She then heads on a bicycle, before taking a lift from a bullock cart. As she reaches her destination, she is joined by some family members who indulge in some bhangra with her. A man is also seen playing dhol for them as they happily dance.

The video also gives a glimpse of Shehnaaz’s popularity as she poses for photos with people from all age groups. She borrows an ice cream cart to treat her little fans.

The actor-singer shared the video with the title ‘Aisa desh hai Mera… #ApnaPind’. She further wrote in the description, “I recently visited my hometown sharing glimpse of my beautiful town in Punjab with you all.”

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill had shared an Instagram reel from her trip. Wearing a traditional salwaar kameez and juttis, Gill posed atop a tractor. Her video is set to the song “Chal Jindiye” sung by Amrinder Gill and composed by Dr Zeus. The caption of the video read “Mera pind… Mere khet (My village, my field).” Shehnaaz also took to her Instagram stories to post two videos shot inside a Gurudwara.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Honsla Rakh.