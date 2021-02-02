Shehnaaz Gill to feature in Badshah’s new single

Shehnaaz Gill is on a roll. After shooting for the music video of Shreya Ghoshal’s romantic number, the popular ex-Bigg Boss contestant is set to feature in the music video of Badshah’s upcoming single. The shoot for the music video is set to begin in Jammu and Kashmir soon.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the song will be a typical Badshah number, with his trademark rap. It will also have the singer making an appearance alongside Shehnaaz. The music video is expected to release by the end of the month.

“Shehnaaz comes from a music background and has hit dance numbers to her credit. She loved the new song and instantly said yes. It’s going to be a very stylish music video,” added the source.

A popular face in the Punjabi music industry, Shehnaaz Gill became a household name with her participation in Bigg Boss 13. While she ended the journey as the second runner-up, the actor-singer continues to enjoy massive popularity among fans.