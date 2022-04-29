scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 29, 2022
Must Read

Shehnaaz Gill to debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman is also said to have given a freehand to her in terms of her fees and dates.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
April 29, 2022 3:35:17 pm
Shehnaaz Gill, Salman KhanShehnaaz Gill will be seen in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

It’s a happy day for Shehnaaz Gill fans as the actor is set to make her big Bollywood debut. The Bigg Boss 13 star will reportedly be seen in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor-singer is said to be paired opposite Aayush Sharma in the film. While not much is known about the character and screen time, it’s said that Shehnaaz is excited to work with Salman Khan.

Salman, as readers would know, was highly impressed by Shehnaaz during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. As she called herself ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’ when they first met on stage, the host could not help but smile at her antics. Throughout the season, he seemed to have developed a soft corner for her as he kept looking out for her. Even when she had a panic attack in the house, he entered the show to sort out things for her. After Sidharth Shukla’s death, Salman had been a pillar of support to his family and even Shehnaaz. When Shehnaaz came back to Bigg Boss 15 stage, Salman was seen supporting her.

As per a report in BollywoodLife, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan has been quite a bighearted producer and co-star to Shehnaaz Gill. He has not only asked her to decide her remuneration but has also given her a flexible shoot schedule. Given the actor is also shooting a Punjabi film, Salman has asked the team to schedule the shoot as per her dates.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will star Pooja Hegde opposite Salman Khan. Apart from Aayush Sharma, it will also have Zaheer Iqbal playing a pivotal role. As per sources, Sajid Nadiadwala has backed out of the project, and now Salman Khan Films will produce the film. Rumours are rife that Salman may even direct the film. The team is set to go on floors next week in Karjat.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra,...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra,...
In a first, IndiGo uses Indian navigati...Premium
In a first, IndiGo uses Indian navigati...
VCs shrink budgets: Startups restructur...Premium
VCs shrink budgets: Startups restructur...
From Vedic maths to zoonotic diseases: ...Premium
From Vedic maths to zoonotic diseases: ...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

27th Kolkata International Film Festival begins today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 29: Latest News

Advertisement