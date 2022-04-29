Shehnaaz Gill to debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

It’s a happy day for Shehnaaz Gill fans as the actor is set to make her big Bollywood debut. The Bigg Boss 13 star will reportedly be seen in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor-singer is said to be paired opposite Aayush Sharma in the film. While not much is known about the character and screen time, it’s said that Shehnaaz is excited to work with Salman Khan.

Salman, as readers would know, was highly impressed by Shehnaaz during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. As she called herself ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’ when they first met on stage, the host could not help but smile at her antics. Throughout the season, he seemed to have developed a soft corner for her as he kept looking out for her. Even when she had a panic attack in the house, he entered the show to sort out things for her. After Sidharth Shukla’s death, Salman had been a pillar of support to his family and even Shehnaaz. When Shehnaaz came back to Bigg Boss 15 stage, Salman was seen supporting her.

As per a report in BollywoodLife, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan has been quite a bighearted producer and co-star to Shehnaaz Gill. He has not only asked her to decide her remuneration but has also given her a flexible shoot schedule. Given the actor is also shooting a Punjabi film, Salman has asked the team to schedule the shoot as per her dates.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will star Pooja Hegde opposite Salman Khan. Apart from Aayush Sharma, it will also have Zaheer Iqbal playing a pivotal role. As per sources, Sajid Nadiadwala has backed out of the project, and now Salman Khan Films will produce the film. Rumours are rife that Salman may even direct the film. The team is set to go on floors next week in Karjat.