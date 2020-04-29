Celebrities on TikTok: Best videos of Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is quite active on TikTok. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram) Shehnaaz Gill is quite active on TikTok. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Shehnaaz Gill is a ‘bindaas punjabi kudi’. Those who have watched Bigg Boss 13 would be well-versed with her entertaining personality and those who haven’t, can witness her fun side on TikTok.

Shehnaaz joined TikTok in 2018 and since then she has been entertaining her followers. Amid the national lockdown, the Punjabi actor has shared some hilarious videos. In one of the videos, she compared the entire world to a Bigg Boss house.

In another video, Shehnaaz Gill mentioned how she was in lockdown for almost five months inside the Bigg Boss house. Then, she lived in the same house during another show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and now, though she is out of the house, she is again locked in her own house.

Take a look at Shehnaaz’s TikTok videos:

Shehnaaz Gill’s dance and comic videos are proof of her carefree personality.

Shehnaaz Gill even showcases her acting skills as she lip-syncs popular Punjabi songs and performs on them.

You get to see a glimpse of Shehnaaz Gill’s innocent self in the adorable baby videos.

During her stay in Bigg Boss 13 house, Shehnaaz Gill was called the entertainer of the house. Her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla was loved by many and #SidNaaz became a social media trend. She was last seen in a music video titled “Bhula Dunga” with Shukla

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd