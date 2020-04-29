Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
COVID19

Celebrities on TikTok: Best videos of Shehnaaz Gill

Those who have watched Bigg Boss 13 would be well-versed with Shehnaaz Gill's entertaining personality and those who haven't, can witness her fun side on TikTok.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 29, 2020 7:25:13 am
shehnaaz gill tiktok videos Shehnaaz Gill is quite active on TikTok. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Shehnaaz Gill is a ‘bindaas punjabi kudi’. Those who have watched Bigg Boss 13 would be well-versed with her entertaining personality and those who haven’t, can witness her fun side on TikTok.

Shehnaaz joined TikTok in 2018 and since then she has been entertaining her followers. Amid the national lockdown, the Punjabi actor has shared some hilarious videos. In one of the videos, she compared the entire world to a Bigg Boss house.

In another video, Shehnaaz Gill mentioned how she was in lockdown for almost five months inside the Bigg Boss house. Then, she lived in the same house during another show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and now, though she is out of the house, she is again locked in her own house.

Take a look at Shehnaaz’s TikTok videos:

@shehnazgill1

#go corona go @shehnaazians

♬ original sound – Shehnaz Gill – Shehnaz Gill

@shehnazgill1

#boredathome #chupkarkebaitho #gharbaithoindia

♬ original sound – Shehnaz Gill – Shehnaz Gill

@shehnazgill1

Kaisa lagaa?? #GharBaithoIndia #shehnaazgill #shehnaazians #chupkarkebaitho

♬ original sound – shehnazgill1

@shehnazgill1

#JustForFun

♬ original sound – shehnazgill1

@shehnazgill1

#BigBoss

♬ original sound – shehnazgill1

@shehnazgill1

#gadha

♬ original sound – shehnazgill1

@shehnazgill1

Hi Singles 😂🤣😍🤣😍😂

♬ original sound – shehnazgill1

@shehnazgill1

#ChuhaLove #shehnaazgill #gharbaithoindia #trending #tiktokindia

♬ original sound – shehnazgill1

Shehnaaz Gill’s dance and comic videos are proof of her carefree personality.

@shehnazgill1

#TujhePeinTohMeraHaqHai #shehnaazgill

♬ Tera Ban Jaunga – Kabir Singh

@shehnazgill1

#shehnazians #sidnaaz

♬ original sound – SunnyLeone – SunnyLeone

@shehnazgill1

♬ Original Sound – Unknown

@shehnazgill1

♬ original sound – Lokesh Maran – Lokesh Maran

@shehnazgill1

♬ original sound – nehakakkar

Shehnaaz Gill even showcases her acting skills as she lip-syncs popular Punjabi songs and performs on them.

@shehnazgill1

♬ original sound – geeta_kapurofficial

@shehnazgill1

♬ Tera Ghata – Gajendra Verma

@shehnazgill1

❤️❤️❤️❤️

♬ Dream Boy – Roberta Wynn

You get to see a glimpse of Shehnaaz Gill’s innocent self in the adorable baby videos.

@shehnazgill1

♬ original sound – bobbykumar625

@shehnazgill1

♬ original sound – kulwinderbillaa

@shehnazgill1

♬ original sound – shahzaibmhr

@shehnazgill1

♬ original sound – ਗੁਰਪ੍ਰੀਤਘੁਮਣ

During her stay in Bigg Boss 13 house, Shehnaaz Gill was called the entertainer of the house. Her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla was loved by many and #SidNaaz became a social media trend. She was last seen in a music video titled “Bhula Dunga” with Shukla

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Celebrity social media photos: Sunny Leone, Karan Tacker, Mouni Roy and others
Celebrity social media photos: Sunny Leone, Karan Tacker, Mouni Roy and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 29: Latest News

Advertisement