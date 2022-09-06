scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill thinks it’s ‘not cool’ to trend on Twitter: ‘Want to be an artist, not a social media star’

Shehnaaz Gill wants to be in the league of 'legendary' actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She wants to be recognised for her work and inspire people with her acting.

shehnaaz gillShehnaaz Gill is all set to star alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill)

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame after participating in television’s reality show Bigg Boss 13, has a huge fan following on social media. She has an army of fans who support her and makes sure their favourite star gets due attention on both Twitter and Instagram. Hence, we often see Shehnaaz trending on various social media platforms. However, the actor-singer doesn’t wish to have such kind of stardom.

In a new interview, Shehnaaz shared her views on her insane popularity. She told Connect FM Canada, “I don’t think trending on Twitter is cool. I appreciate my fans who do so much for me, but till when they will do it? If I will stop working, they will stop too.” She further shared how she feels that being famous and the trend of people making Instagram reels on her is “temporary”.

Elaborating on her views, Shehnaaz gave the example of stalwarts like Pankaj Tripathi, Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She said, “It is one thing to be famous and be a social media star and another thing to be an artist. I want to be an artist. I don’t want to be a social influencer but I want to be someone who can inspire people.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz now wants to show people her acting and doesn’t want to trend every day. Instead, she wants to be an artist where “people remember you for your work.”

Going forward, Shehnaaz wants to be a part of family movies and perform in roles where her audience finds her relatable. But she realises that there is a lot of work to be done from her end if she wants to achieve that. “I have to attend a lot of acting workshops if I have to be an actor. I really need to practice a lot,’ she said.

Shehnaaz will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She also has Rhea Kapoor’s next in her kitty.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 09:53:38 am
