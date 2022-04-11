Shehnaaz Gill thanks airline staff for getting her ‘favourite food, makkhan’: ‘Leaving it behind would ‘ve broken my heart…’

Popular TV personality, singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a sweet note on Twitter, expressing her gratitude to the staff of Indigo Amritsar, as they helped her with her luggage and food. The note read, “A massive thank you to Indigo ground staff at Amritsar airport for your support and help in getting my favourite home food items and Makkhan! Leaving those behind would have broken my heart… thank you once again.”

Along with this note, Shehnaaz had shared a photo of the note she herself had gotten from the airlines. The staff on board thanked her for entertaining them with Bigg Boss and her other screen appearances — “Ms Shehnaaz Gill, it was a pleasure having you on board. Hope to see you soon! We loved you in Bigg Boss! Keep entertaining us, you deserve the world.”

A massive thank you to Indigo ground staff at Amritsar airport for your support and help in getting my favourite home food items and Makkhan! Leaving those behind would have broken my heart… thank you once again ♥️ pic.twitter.com/iGhcfGiuWP — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) April 11, 2022

As soon as she shared this sweet exchange on her social media, the artiste quickly got a response from the airlines in which they once again expressed how delighted they were that she chose to fly in their plane, writing, “It was indeed our pleasure having you onboard, Ms Gill. Glad to know our Amritsar team could assist you well. We’ll surely pass on your kudos. Have an awesome day!! ~Snigdha.”

Fans showered the comments section with love, dropping multiple heart and heart-eyed emojis there. One fan even thanked the airlines for ‘taking such good care of their angel.’

Shehnaaz had recently visited the Golden Temple and shared photos from the same on her social media, which had gone viral.