Shehnaaz Gill jokes with Salman Khan about Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding: ‘Sir aap khush raho bas…’

Bigg Boss 15 is drawing to a close, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will win the trophy. The finale will also feature Shehnaaz Gill, who will poke some fun at Salman Khan for being single after Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal last month.

In a new promo for the finale, she starts by saying, “Main Punjab ki Katrina Kaif se India ki Shehnaaz Gill ho gayi hu kyunki ab India ki Katrina Kaif toh Punjab ki Katrina ban chuki hai.” Salman smiles and agrees with her on hearing this. She then goes on to say, “Sir aap khush raho baas” but immediately apologises and says “Sorry main zyada toh nahi bol rahi.” The audience is in splits, owing to Salman’s rumoured involvement with Katrina in the early days of her career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Shehnaaz adds, “But aap single zyada acche lagte ho.” Salman responds, “Jab ho jayunga tab zyada accha lagunga.” Salman and Shehnaaz also shared emotional moments during the finale, as they paid a tribute to Sidharth Shukla, who passed away due to a heart attack last year. Sidharth and Shehnaaz had formed a close friendship when they were contestants on the reality show in its thirteenth season.

After Rashami Desai was evicted, the battle remains between Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal to win the Bigg Boss 15 trophy.