Shehnaaz Gill sways on Taylor Swift’s Blank Space, Raghav Juyal says ‘Marks katunga, you lost your balance’. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill’s social media page is gold for her fans. The actor keeps sharing tidbits from her life, and even her song-dance routine regularly. The Bigg Boss 13 star on Wednesday shared a video of her swaying on Taylor Swift song “Blank Space”. Apart from dancing on the hit song, Shehnaaz even lip syncs on it, and showcases her many moods. “Oh my god, who is she ?? #shehnaazgill,” she captioned the post.

Dressed in blue crop top and white denims, the singer-actor looks drop dead gorgeous in the video. Shot in a studio, we see her dancing around with props, and in one instance give a glimpse of her geeky side as she works on a laptop. Towards the end, as she twirls her head while squatting, she seems to lose her balance but doesn’t fall. She then giggles at the camera as it zooms in on her face.

Noticing the same, her Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-star Raghav Juyal commented, “Arrey yar , end ke step mein thore marks katunga main , u lost your balance😂😂😂.”

However, fans were quick to shower praises on Shehnaaz Gill as they dropped heartfelt comments. “Perfect moves,” wrote a fan, while another called her, “Queen of hearts.” A fan club also posted, “Stunning shehnaazgill…lots of love and blessinge to you…stay happy always..shining everywhere..ruling over million hearts..queen.”

Shehnaaz Gill recently had shared a vlog about her first trekking experience. In the over 10-minute video, Shehnaaz is seen on her way to a lovely waterfall. She stops to interact with locals and even helped them as they farm.

At one point, the actor-singer elaborated on the benefits of spending some me-time with nature, stating, “I am alone right now, and I am happy. Everyone should get this time to feel that inner peace.”