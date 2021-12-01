Shehnaaz Gill visits orphanage in Amritsar, fans laud her for being so strong

After staying away from spotlight ever since Sidharth Shukla’s demise in September, Shehnaaz Gill has finally stepped out in public. The singer-actor recently visited an orphanage in Amritsar and interacted with kids. As pictures from her visit went viral, fans could not help but compare her bespectacled avatar with Sidharth Shukla’s Broken But Beautiful 3 Agastya’s look.

Dressed in a green pullover with black denims and a shawl to keep the chill away, Shehnaaz Gill looked pretty in her simple avatar. She is seen smiling and posing with kids and elderly at the orphanage. The residents, some of them physically disabled, look joyous finding the popular actor in their midst. They are seen hugging her and giving them their blessings. In one of the photos, Shehnaaz’s mother is also seen by her side as she goes around asking everyone about their well being.

Have a look at all the photos and videos from Shehnaaz’s visit to the orphanage:

Fans were also quick to share collages of Sidharth and Shehnaaz with their spectacles. Calling them “king and queen”, they also lauded her for being so strong and mature. Using a reference from Sidnaaz’s Bigg Boss 13 conversation, fans sent out love to Shehnaaz for overcoming the grief.

Last week, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani had shared new pictures of Shehnaaz Gill. “Keep your head up, Keep your heart strong,” he wrote in his caption, perhaps making a reference to the troubles that she has gone through this year, after the death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. The particular shoot was conducted much before Sidharth’s death.

Shehnaaz has mostly kept a low profile after the tragedy, reemerging in public life only to promote her Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh. She has also promoted her other ventures, including music video “Habit” and “Tu Yaheen Hai” with Sidharth, which marks their final collaboration. The two met on Bigg Boss 13 and formed a fast friendship. While they initially downplayed relationship rumours, Shehnaaz has said in interviews that she looked at Sidharth as family.