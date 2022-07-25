Shehnaaz Gill sports vintage look in new photoshoot, fans cannot get enough of her beauty

Actor Shehnaaz Gill is flaunting her vibrant side in the latest photoshoot by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Shehnaaz shared clicks from the photoshoot on Instagram on Monday.

In the photos, Shehnaaz is exuding an old world charm leaving fans gaga over her flawless beauty and panache with which she’s carrying the vintage look.

Shehnaaz Gill recently bagged Rhea Kapoor’s next production, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Sources shared with indianexpress.com that Shehnaaz has been in touch with the team for a long time. The deal materialised recently and she is excited to join the team. With the cast finalised, the film will go on floors by the end of this month.

Shehnaaz also has Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in her kitty. The movie will mark her big Bollywood debut. She will also soon set out on a tour to the US and Canada with Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Maniesh Paul, Neeti Mohan and Mouni Roy.