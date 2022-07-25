scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill sports vintage look in new photoshoot, fans cannot get enough of her beauty

Shehnaaz Gill exudes an old world charm in her latest photoshoot, leaving fans gaga over her flawless beauty and panache.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 12:56:29 pm
shehnaaz gill newsShehnaaz Gill impresses fans in her new photos. (Photo: Instagram/Shehnaaz Gill/Dabboo Ratnani)

Actor Shehnaaz Gill is flaunting her vibrant side in the latest photoshoot by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Shehnaaz shared clicks from the photoshoot on Instagram on Monday.

In the photos, Shehnaaz is exuding an old world charm leaving fans gaga over her flawless beauty and panache with which she’s carrying the vintage look.

Also read |Shehnaaz Gill gives fan a tight hug after she breaks down, netizens call her ‘humble soul’. Watch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill recently bagged Rhea Kapoor’s next production, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Sources shared with indianexpress.com that Shehnaaz has been in touch with the team for a long time. The deal materialised recently and she is excited to join the team. With the cast finalised, the film will go on floors by the end of this month.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Also read |Shehnaaz Gill reacts to trolling she received for kissing and hugging Salman Khan, signs autograph with Sidharth Shukla’s name

Shehnaaz also has Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in her kitty. The movie will mark her big Bollywood debut. She will also soon set out on a tour to the US and Canada with Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Maniesh Paul, Neeti Mohan and Mouni Roy.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking
Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order
Minister in ED net

Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
Explained

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Australia, Europe and Japan see surge in Covid-19 cases

Australia, Europe and Japan see surge in Covid-19 cases

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report

Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report

Pay flag fee, shopkeepers in J&K told; voluntary, says govt

Pay flag fee, shopkeepers in J&K told; voluntary, says govt

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Chhattisgarh

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Premium
Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Rajinikanth, Mouni Roy, Arjun Kapoor: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement