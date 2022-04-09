Shehnaaz Gill spends time at Golden Temple, fan says, ‘Love that you don’t let fame get to you’. See picture

Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. She shared a photo from her trip on social media, as she enjoyed the serenity of the shrine.

In the photo that Shehnaaz shared on Instagram, she is sitting on the Golden Temple premises, wearing a red suit. Her head is covered with a white dupatta. The actor-singer captioned the photo with a flower emoji. She also posted a video from inside the Golden Temple and wrote, “Waheguru ji,” along with it.

Shehnaaz’s photo from the temple drew appreciation from her fans. One of them wrote, “I love that you are so down to earth and that you are still you are dedicated to be better at your work and I love that and you never forget who you are and you never let fame get to you ❤️” Another added, “Kitni cute lag rahi ho MashaAllah ❤️.” Many also prayed for her. An Instagram user wrote, “Waheguru hamesha Mehar kare 🙏🏻”.

Shehnaaz is currently in Punjab and is enjoying her time there. On Friday, she shared a video of herself performing the Punjabi folk dance ‘giddha’ with a few elderly ladies and kids.

Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, led by actor Diljit Dosanjh. The film also starred Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal.