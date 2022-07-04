Shehnaaz Gill sings Charlie Puth’s We Don’t Talk Anymore, says she wants to do women-oriented films. Watch video

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill on Monday shared a video on her YouTube channel with the description, “A teenzy bit detail of what’s been up, my choices and more!”

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen singing some popular American hits, including Charlie Puth’s “We Don’t Talk Anymore”. The actor-singer further shared that she likes Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears”.

Shehnaaz Gill is also seen expressing her desire to star in women-oriented films. She said, “Koi bhi film milein lekin women-oriented mile kyunki women sabse strong hoti hain. Meri movie wohi maanugi jisme main akeli hongi.” (Whatever film I finally end up doing, it should be women-oriented, because I think women are really strong. I will consider a film my own when I am the only one headlining it.)”

The video ended with Shehnaaz revealing a fun secret about the location of her shoot, stating that she had been filming in a washroom.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen next in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.