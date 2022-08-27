scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill’s fans think she sings ‘better than Neha Kakkar’ in new video. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill shared a new video of herself on social media where she is seen singing a heartwarming song.

shehnaaz gillShehnaaz Gill shared a video of herself on Instagram. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill, who is awaiting her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai..Kisi Ki Jaan, recently gave a pleasant surprise to her fans on Saturday morning as she posted a new video of herself. In the video, she is seen singing the love ballad “Log humse jalte hain..” which has been originally sung by Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal.

In the video, Shehnaaz is presumably in a recording studio. She is seen standing in front of a mike, dressed in an oversized t-shirt. While singing, she also looks into the camera and shares some warm expressions. Shenaaz shared the video on Instagram with several star emojis in the caption.

Also read |Shehnaaz Gill begs to not be called Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif anymore: ‘Galti ho gayi, mujhe maaf kar de’

As Shehnaaz shared the video, her fans praised her for her beautiful voice. “#shehnaazgill you are blessed with beautiful voice❤️🧿” a fan commented on the video. Another added, “Ur voice always touch my heart 😍. One Instagram user also wrote, “😢😢😢😢 OMG so emotional.” A fan also said that Shehnaaz sounds better than Neha Kakkar, “Better than Neha kakkar.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz’s fans showered her with love in the comments section. “How can someone be beautiful n cute at the same time 😍😍😘😘😘,” read a comment on the post. Another wrote, “Luv u sana❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Also read |Shehnaaz Gill recalls running away from home, blocking her family’s calls as she dealt with ‘bad people’ in the entertainment industry

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss, and later for her rumoured relationship with late actor Sidharth Shukla. Last year, she played the second lead in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She reportedly will also be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s next alongside Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

