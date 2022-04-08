Shehnaaz Gill sings traditional Punjabi ‘boliyan’ with women in her village, watch video

Shehnaaz Gill can add fun to any gathering. In a new video that she posted on her social media platforms, the Bigg Boss fame can be seen singing Punjabi ‘boliyan’ with a bunch of women. Boliyan or bolis are couplets that are sung by women in Punjab, often followed by gidda (a folk dance).

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz shared this video and captioned it with hashtags like, “#family #shehnaazgill #boliyan.” In this video Shehnaaz is dressed in a a traditional salwaar kameez.

As soon as Shehnaaz posted the video, her fans and followers couldn’t contain their excitement and fill the comment section of her post with love. Her brother posted “😍😍😍😍, model and dancer Giorgia Andriani wrote, “🤣♥️.” One of her fans commented, “hayye my old gill is back 😍,” whereas other wrote, “Happiness is seeing you happy 😍❤️.”

Shehnaaz recently posted an Instagram Reel where she is seen having a good time in her home town. In the video, Shehnaaz also gave a sneak peek into village life. The 28-year-old Punjabi actress also shared glimpses of wheat fields in her village as she sat on top of a tractor and posed for the camera.

Shooting the video in her village in Punjab, Shehnaaz had caption reads, “Mera pind… Mere khet (My village, my field).” The singer-actor also took to her Instagram stories to post two videos shot inside a gurudwara.

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, has emerged as a viral sensation. Her close friendship with fellow Bigg Boss contestant and late actor Siddharth Shukla also grabbed attention.

On the work front Shehnaaz was last seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh (2021) opposite Diljit Dosanjh.