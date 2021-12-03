Shehnaaz Gill holds on to tattoo of Sidharth Shukla as she poses with brother Shehbaz Badesha. See photos

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha took to Twitter late Thursday and shared a few photos with her. This is the first time that Shehbaz has shared any pictures of Shehnaaz since Sidharth Shukla’s demise in September. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were rumoured to be dating, although neither had ever confirmed this.

After Sidharth’s death, Shehbaz had gotten a tattoo to honour the late actor and in the photos, Shehnaaz can be seen holding on to that tattoo. Fans got emotional as they saw Shehnaaz touching the tattoo. One fan wrote, “The way she is holding sid’s tattoo 😍” Another fan wrote, “She holding the hand (sid’s tattoo) ❤️🤧 keep smiling.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHEHBAZ BADESHA (@badeshashehbaz)

A few days ago, Shehnaaz was photographed at an orphanage in Amritsar as she interacted with the kids there. This marked her first public appearance since Sidharth’s death.

Last week, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani had shared a few photos of Shehnaaz, with the caption, “Keep your head up, Keep your heart strong.” While the shoot was conducted before Sidharth’s death, Dabboo’s caption was in reference to the hardships that Shehnaaz must be facing in her time of grief.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

In October, Shehnaaz released a song in Sidharth Shukla’s memory. It was titled ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’. The video of the song featured old clips of Sidharth and Shehnaaz, and got a lot of love from their fans.

Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack at the age of 40. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were first seen together on Bigg Boss 13 and fans had been rooting for them as a couple since then. Fondly known as ‘SidNaaz’, the couple has appeared in several music videos, and was publicly seen together weeks before Sidharth’s death.