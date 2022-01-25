Shehnaaz Gill to pay tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 finale. Watch promo

Colors is all set to air the Bigg Boss 15 finale this weekend and one of the guests on the finale episode will be Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. In a promo of the show released by Colors, the makers have revealed that Shehnaaz will grace the finale and will be paying tribute to Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly known as SidNaaz were co-contestants on Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth won the 13th edition of Bigg Boss.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were reported to be dating after they left the reality show. Sidharth passed away in September 2021.

Shehnaaz was recently seen in Yashraj Mukhate’s video Boring Day where he created a track from Shehnaaz’s lines from inside the Bigg Boss house. He had previously created a track using Shehnaaz’s dialogue “Sada Kutta Tommy”.

Last year, Shehnaaz Gill made her debut in Punjabi films with Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh. She also released a tribute video in Sidharth Shukla’s memory titled “Tu Yaheen Hai”.

The finale will also host Deepika Padukone as she promotes her upcoming film Gehraiyaan.

Bigg Boss 15 finale will air on January 29 and 30 on Colors TV at 8 pm.