Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill shuts people around her while giving interview: ‘Unko bol ki chup raho’. Watch

On the set of her chat show, Shehnaaz Gill was interrupted during an interview. Watch to see how she reacted.

Shehnaaz Gill interacting with the media on the set of her chat show.
Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill recently left fans shocked as she sternly silenced the group around her during an interview. In a video that’s now gone viral, the actor is seen giving an interview on the set of her chat show ‘Desi Vibes’. She gets interrupted by someone; she then shuts down the person and asks everyone to maintain silence. She even says that this action is disrespectful towards the person she was speaking to.

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Shehnaaz from the set, where she is heard saying, “Listen, this is disrespect to the other, jo bol raha hai. Listen, and unko bol ki chup raho (this is disrespectful to the person who is speaking. Listen, tell them to keep quiet).”

Watch |Shehnaaz Gill screams for 'mumma' while sitting on a camel, Instagram user points out it's the animal that's under duress

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

Fans were in awe of Shehnaaz Gill‘s maturity and praised her for showing respect to the other person. A fan wrote, “Ye media waalo ki respect krti yaha dikh raha. .. plz aaplog v respect kre inki (she is seen giving respect to the media here, you should also respect them),” while another added, “Proud of you.” Another user noted, “Well it’s true, when someone is talking learn to respect and hear them first. Respect you girl!” and “People love her this real side, she is not sugarcoating anyone (sic).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

 

Shehnaaz Gill will be hosting Rakul Preet Singh on her chat show soon. Sharing a photo with the actor, Shehnaaz wrote, “First episode of 2023 with my first female guest. Watch me with #Chhatriwali aka #RakulPreetSingh in my next episode of #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill.”

On the work front, the Bigg Boss 13 star will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She also has a film with Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham, and will also feature in Rhea Kapoor’s next with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

