Shehnaaz Gill shoots with Dabboo Ratnani, fans cannot wait to see photos

After winning millions of hearts through Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill has now caught the attention of celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. He had recently revealed clicking Bollywood biggies for his calendar. However, it’s not clear if the Punjabi actor-singer would also feature in the same.

On Sunday, Dabboo Ratnani shared a video of his photoshoot with Shehnaaz. Wearing a white shirt and multi-coloured pants, the actor looked stunning, as she posed in front of a glass mosaic wall. He also used her song “Fly” with Badshah in the reel.

Posting the video, Dabboo wrote, “️‍ Magic Is Something You Create❣️ #btswithdabboo With Stunning Shehnaaz Gill @shehnaazgill .”

As soon as the ace photographer shared the reel, fans could not hold their excitement. Fan’s comments on the post included “stunner”, “can’t wait for pictures” and “super excited”.

Dabboo Ratnani’s wife Manisha Ratnani also seemed quite happy with the photoshoot as she commented, “Can’t Wait For The Pics To Release!!!! One Better Than The Other!!.”

Stylist Ken Ferns, who worked with Shehnaaz Gill on the shoot, also revealed that the pictures will ‘blow your mind’. Sharing that the ‘phenomenal shoot’ was ‘sexy glamorous and jaw dropping’, he tweeted, “I can’t begin to tell you what a phenomenal shoot we achieved today with our most favourite @ishehnaaz_gill downright #sexy #glamorous & jaw dropping !! Gona BLOW UR MIND !! photographed by none other than DabbooRatnani !! RU ready to get AMAZED?”

After making her presence felt in Punjabi music videos, Shehnaaz Gill struck gold with her participation in Bigg Boss 13. Her childlike personality and witty remarks made her a favourite among the masses. Her chemistry with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla was also much loved by fans. While Shukla took home the trophy, Gill was one of the finalists of the reality show. She has since then been part of several music videos and is awaiting her big release Honsla Rakh, opposite Diljit Dosanjh.