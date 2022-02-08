Shilpa Shetty recreates ‘Boring Day’ with Shehnaaz Gill, fans call them ‘so cute’

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shehnaaz Gill on Tuesday treated fans to a video that has set social media abuzz. The two recreated the music video “Boring Day”, which originally featured Shehnaaz and content creator-composer Yashraj Mukhate. Shilpa shared the video with a caption that read, “Two bored people trying to make your #BoringDay better.”

As soon as she dropped the video, fans flooded the comments section. “You both really too cute,” a comment read, while another fan commented, “You guys are killing it.” The video shows Shehnaaz in an all-black attire, while Shilpa wore a bright orange outfit.

Shehnaaz Gill’s video has come days after she paid tribute to her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and good friend Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz, who had met Sidharth on Bigg Boss 13, paid a tribute to him during the finale of Bigg Boss 15. On the show, Shehnaaz got emotional on meeting Salman Khan. Salman was also all praise for Shehnaaz and expressed that he is happy to see that she is trying to move on.

“Boring Day” is a music video riffed off from a snippet of Shehnaaz’s journey in Bigg Boss 13. Earlier, Yashraj Mukhate shared a BTS video of Shehnaaz from the shoot of “Boring Day”. In the video, Shehnaaz spoke about how she has become India’s Shehnaaz Gill, while Katrina Kaif has turned into Punjab’s Katrina. She also opened up on practicing meditation.

In an interview, Yashraj opened up about his experience of working with Shehnaaz. Yashraj revealed that Shehnaaz was “entertaining throughout like she always is”.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he joked that he took a lot of advice from the Honsla Rakh actor. “I had to edit some of it away. I have an 18-minute video in which she is just talking. You have seen its edited version,” Yashraj shared.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Honsla Rakh, which marked her first film with Diljit Dosanjh. Apart from featuring in the finale of Bigg Boss 15, she was also seen in one of the promos for Colors’ show Hunarbaaz.