Shehnaaz Gill joins Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi on America tour. Watch

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is all set to fly off to America for a special tour with Munna Bhai co-star Arshad Warsi. Joining him on the same would be internet sensation Shehnaaz Gill. Sharing the announcement, the Bigg Boss 13 star posted a video on social media. She captioned the same, “Main toh chali AMRICA aur CANADA… with Sanju baba! So much fun! Tour begins next month! .”

In the video, in typical Munna Bhai and Circuit style, Sanjay and Arshad come on screen, telling fans about the tour. The voiceover says that Sanju and Circuit are coming back together after 15 years to give their fans the much loved ‘jaadu ki jhappi’. Shehnaaz then joins them and says that she will also be part of the team. “Karne aarahe hai aapke dilo mein raaz,” she says, before being corrected by the actors that it’s ‘raaj’ (rule).

Titled Sanju Baba Chale Amerika, the tour will kickstart in Canada on August 19 and go on till August 28, with a finale show in Washington DC. Apart from the above mentioned actors, Mouni Roy, Isha Koppikar, Maniesh Paul, Neeti Mohan, and Amit Mishra.

The social media star is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bhaijaan, where she will share screen space with Salman Khan. The film is slated to release by end of the year. After the film, Shehnaaz Gill will start shooting for Rhea Kapoor’s next. The film will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar and will be directed by Karan Boolani.