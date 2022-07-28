Shehnaaz Gill joins Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi on America tour. Watch

July 28, 2022 5:15:11 pm
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is all set to fly off to America for a special tour with Munna Bhai co-star Arshad Warsi. Joining him on the same would be internet sensation Shehnaaz Gill. Sharing the announcement, the Bigg Boss 13 star posted a video on social media. She captioned the same, “Main toh chali AMRICA aur CANADA… with Sanju baba! So much fun! Tour begins next month! .”
In the video, in typical Munna Bhai and Circuit style, Sanjay and Arshad come on screen, telling fans about the tour. The voiceover says that Sanju and Circuit are coming back together after 15 years to give their fans the much loved ‘jaadu ki jhappi’. Shehnaaz then joins them and says that she will also be part of the team. “Karne aarahe hai aapke dilo mein raaz,” she says, before being corrected by the actors that it’s ‘raaj’ (rule).
View this post on Instagram
Titled Sanju Baba Chale Amerika, the tour will kickstart in Canada on August 19 and go on till August 28, with a finale show in Washington DC. Apart from the above mentioned actors, Mouni Roy, Isha Koppikar, Maniesh Paul, Neeti Mohan, and Amit Mishra.
Subscriber Only Stories
The social media star is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bhaijaan, where she will share screen space with Salman Khan. The film is slated to release by end of the year. After the film, Shehnaaz Gill will start shooting for Rhea Kapoor’s next. The film will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar and will be directed by Karan Boolani.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Bank employee dies by suicide, note mentions harassment by representatives of instant loan apps
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Latest News
India slams Pakistan for ‘politicising’ Chess Olympiad
Tamil Nadu to roll out the first phase of free breakfast scheme from mid-September
If needed, will follow ‘Yogi model’, says Karnataka CM Bommai after BJP worker’s murder
Jubilant FoodWorks profit rises 63% to Rs 112.58 crore; revenue up 40.5% in April-June
Bengaluru boy is the first Indian to win 3 gold medals at International Mathematical Olympiad
Weight loss alert: These nine common mistakes may be slowing your progress
Kartik Aaryan thanks fans after wrapping Shehzada schedule
Swapna Patkar complains of threat to withdraw statement against Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Mylab launches innovation centre in Pune to develop diagnostic solutions
Oppo Enco X2 review: Premium sound and features for the price
How to turn any website into a standalone desktop application
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show