scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill joins Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi on America tour. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill announced her collaboration with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi for their America tour.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 28, 2022 5:15:11 pm
shehnaaz gill, sanjay duttShehnaaz Gill will be part of Sanjay Dutt's America tour.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is all set to fly off to America for a special tour with Munna Bhai co-star Arshad Warsi. Joining him on the same would be internet sensation Shehnaaz Gill. Sharing the announcement, the Bigg Boss 13 star posted a video on social media. She captioned the same, “Main toh chali AMRICA aur CANADA… with Sanju baba! So much fun! Tour begins next month! .”

In the video, in typical Munna Bhai and Circuit style, Sanjay and Arshad come on screen, telling fans about the tour. The voiceover says that Sanju and Circuit are coming back together after 15 years to give their fans the much loved ‘jaadu ki jhappi’. Shehnaaz then joins them and says that she will also be part of the team. “Karne aarahe hai aapke dilo mein raaz,” she says, before being corrected by the actors that it’s ‘raaj’ (rule).

Also Read |Shehnaaz Gill speaks lovingly about Mumbai and its rains, reveals her favourite film

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

 

Titled Sanju Baba Chale Amerika, the tour will kickstart in Canada on August 19 and go on till August 28, with a finale show in Washington DC. Apart from the above mentioned actors, Mouni Roy, Isha Koppikar, Maniesh Paul, Neeti Mohan, and Amit Mishra.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past

The social media star is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bhaijaan, where she will share screen space with Salman Khan. The film is slated to release by end of the year. After the film, Shehnaaz Gill will start shooting for Rhea Kapoor’s next. The film will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar and will be directed by Karan Boolani.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

3

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

4

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Trinamool's charmed circles

5

What would offend the mighty Devi

Featured Stories

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Bank employee dies by suicide, note mentions harassment by representatives of instant loan apps
Bengaluru

Bank employee dies by suicide, note mentions harassment by representatives of instant loan apps

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Opinion

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show

From sacrificing family life to producing champion lifters, the story of coach Vijay Sharma
CWG 2022

From sacrificing family life to producing champion lifters, the story of coach Vijay Sharma

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Vikrant Rona review

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad, objects to torch relay through Kashmir

Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad, objects to torch relay through Kashmir

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Oppo Enco X2 review: Premium sound and features for the price

Oppo Enco X2 review: Premium sound and features for the price

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate
ICYMI

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate

Premium
Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dhanush turns 39: Meet the ‘cool dad’ to Yatra and Linga
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement