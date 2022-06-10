Shehnaaz Gill goes chic in latest photoshoot, fans call her ‘gorgeous’

Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill on Friday treated fans to pictures from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in a beige jumpsuit, the actor-singer looked gorgeous in the photos. “I’m right here🥰🥰,” she captioned the images.

While Shehnaaz choose almost nude makeup, the actor flaunted heavily kohled eyes, and completed her look with rustic gold jewellery.

Shehnaaz Gill’s fans immediately dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the pictures, and called her ‘gorgeous’, ‘prettiest’, ‘beautiful’. A fan even wrote, “You are Just an icon of beauty 🌹🌹🌹🌹.”

Shehnaaz is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor recently started shooting for the film in Mumbai. A source close to the production house shared in a statement, “Shehnaaz Gill has started shooting for Salman Khan’s much talked about film. The first schedule of the movie will start in Mumbai, then in Hyderabad, followed by northern cities of India.”

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam. A few weeks ago, the director surprised fans by sharing Salman’s look from the movie, in which the actor sported long locks. Apart from this film, which is touted to be a family entertainer, Salman is looking forward to Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif.