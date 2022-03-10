Shehnaaz Gill shares her new glam looks, fans go ‘tauba tauba’. Watch

Trust Shehnaaz Gill to make the day special for her fans with her social media posts. On Thursday, the singer-actor took to Instagram to share a transition reel featuring some of her new looks. As she used Kailash Kher’s song “Tauba tauba” as the background music, fans too had the same to say about her many glammed-up looks.

The video opens with Shehnaaz looking fresh as a lily in a yellow top with her hair flying in the breeze. She then moves to a boho look in a printed pink dress with her braided hair. It’s followed by an all-black look and a cherry red formal avatar. In the end, she turns up looking pretty in a red-black dress.

Fans went crazy showering the Bigg Boss 13 star with love on the post. A fan wrote, “Wow looking so beautiful in different colours. Keep shining,” while another added, “Tauba Tauba” followed by multiple fire emojis. Many even called Shehnaaz ‘cutie’, ‘queen’ and ‘prettiest’ in the comment box.

Shehnaaz Gill recently shot with Shilpa Shetty for her chat show Shape Up. The trailer of the show dropped a few days back and features several celebrities, including Shehnaaz. Within a minute of the trailer, the fan favourite is seen showing off her dance moves and talking about flaunting her figure with ‘thumkas’. “Agar hum thumke na maare toh wo figure kis kaam ka (What is the use of having a good figure if we don’t use it to dance)?” a happy Shehnaaz is seen telling Shilpa.

Shehnaaz can also be seen talking about mental health, “Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha. (Sidharth always wanted to see me happy.)”

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla rose to fame with their stint on Bigg Boss 13. The two were affectionately called SidNaaz by their fans. Sidharth passed away in September 2021. Shehnaaz paid a tribute to Siddharth with her song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’.