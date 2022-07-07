Shehnaaz Gill serves a storm on Instagram in red dress, fans call her ‘bawaal’. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill on Thursday surprised her fans as she shared a video on Instagram. The Bigg Boss 13 star looks gorgeous in the video as she dons a backless satin red dress. Sashaying around the beautiful locale, Shehnaaz also gives some captivating expressions to the camera. She also used the song “Senorita” in the video.

Fans were left gushing over the video as they dropped comments excitedly. Many called her ‘stunning’ and ‘beautiful’, while many added heart and fire emojis on the video. A social media user wrote, “Hotness overload”, while another added, “Bawaal”. A few users also mentioned how she looked “sweet 16”.

Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a video where she was seen expressing her desire to star in women-oriented films. She said, “Koi bhi film milein lekin women-oriented mile kyunki women sabse strong hoti hain. Meri movie wohi maanugi jisme main akeli hongi (Whatever film I finally end up doing, it should be women-oriented, because I think women are really strong. I will consider a film my own when I am the only one headlining it).”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will also star Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. While Shehnaaz and the makers are yet to confirm the news, she was spotted with Juyal in what appears to be one of the shoot locations.