Shehnaaz Gill screams for ‘mumma’ while sitting on a camel, Instagram user points out it’s the animal that’s under duress. Watch

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill‘s fans wait with bated breath for every new social media post that she shares. And as always, they were overjoyed after watching Shehnaaz’s latest video, which showed her literally screaming for her mother while sitting on top of a camel.

Shehnaaz recently appeared in a music video alongside singer Guru Randhawa, and she has been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of the shoot regularly on social media. On Thursday, she shared a video of herself on a camel, and wrote in the caption of the post, “Jaan hai toh jahan hai …. main dar gyi thi (To be alive is more important than anything else… I was so scared).”

The video shows Shehnaaz perched on a camel, which kept groaning. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz kept calling out for her ‘mumma’. At one point, a person off-screen tells her to calm down, but Shehnaaz looks visibly hassled.

While most people were amused by the video — musician Yashraj Mukhate dropped several laughter emojis in the comments section — one person noted that the camel, not Shehnaaz, might be under actual duress. They wrote, “Because camels are large animals, riding them – or indeed, just climbing onto one – requires their cooperation. They also tend to make their discomfort known. “Camels are never afraid to speak up if they’re not comfortable…. Anyway you look good ❤️.”

“Hahaha… this is so so cute but not more than you!” another person commented, and a third person wrote, “Thank you shehnaaz for bringing smile on my mom’s face…she’s watching your this video on repeat.”

Shehnaaz rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss 13, where her chemistry and friendship with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla was widely adored. She has since become an even more prominent public figure, with nearly 14 million followers on Instagram, and with a Bollywood acting debut around the corner. She will appear in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.