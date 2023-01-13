scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill screams for ‘mumma’ while sitting on a camel, Instagram user points out it’s the animal that’s under duress. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa recently appeared together in the music video Moon Rise. Shehnaaz has been been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of the shoot regularly.

Shehnaaz Gill had a difficult time on a camel.
Listen to this article
Shehnaaz Gill screams for ‘mumma’ while sitting on a camel, Instagram user points out it’s the animal that’s under duress. Watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill‘s fans wait with bated breath for every new social media post that she shares. And as always, they were overjoyed after watching Shehnaaz’s latest video, which showed her literally screaming for her mother while sitting on top of a camel.

Shehnaaz recently appeared in a music video alongside singer Guru Randhawa, and she has been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of the shoot regularly on social media. On Thursday, she shared a video of herself on a camel, and wrote in the caption of the post, “Jaan hai toh jahan hai …. main dar gyi thi (To be alive is more important than anything else… I was so scared).”

Also read |Shehnaaz Gill treats fans to Moon Rise cover, impressed Guru Randhawa says ‘wow’. Watch video

The video shows Shehnaaz perched on a camel, which kept groaning. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz kept calling out for her ‘mumma’. At one point, a person off-screen tells her to calm down, but Shehnaaz looks visibly hassled.

While most people were amused by the video — musician Yashraj Mukhate dropped several laughter emojis in the comments section — one person noted that the camel, not Shehnaaz, might be under actual duress. They wrote, “Because camels are large animals, riding them – or indeed, just climbing onto one – requires their cooperation. They also tend to make their discomfort known. “Camels are never afraid to speak up if they’re not comfortable…. Anyway you look good ❤️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

 

“Hahaha… this is so so cute but not more than you!” another person commented, and a third person wrote, “Thank you shehnaaz for bringing smile on my mom’s face…she’s watching your this video on repeat.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...

Shehnaaz rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss 13, where her chemistry and friendship with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla was widely adored. She has since become an even more prominent public figure, with nearly 14 million followers on Instagram, and with a Bollywood acting debut around the corner. She will appear in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-01-2023 at 13:44 IST
Next Story

Keerthy Suresh and Nani wrap up Dasara. Here are stills from the sets

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Why Shah Rukh Khan wants a free car every time he visits Delhi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close