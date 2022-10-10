scorecardresearch
Shehnaaz Gill says she’s tired of being asked about her transformation: ‘Bol bol kar thak gayi hun, nazar lag gayi hai…’

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan.

shehnaaz gillShehnaaz Gill is tired of answering the same kind of questions about her appearance. (Photo: Shehnaaz/Instagram)

After churning the hit song “Tommy,” actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill and composer Yashraj Mukhate recently appeared on Varun Sharma-hosted show, Bingo! Comedy Adda Season 2.

The two once again created a fun track on the spot called “Pet nikal hi aata hai,” as Shehnaaz was asked about her transformation process by Varun.

Shehnaaz Gill said, “Bol bol ke thak chuki, nazar lag gayi hai. Hafta bhar control karti hun and uske baad khaati hun to bhi pet nikal jata hai, body sath nai deti. Sab kehte hai Punjab mein jake mote hote hai, mera to Mumbai me bhi vada pav kha ke pet nikal aata hai” (I have become exhausted answering this question about my physique. All I can say is my body doesn’t really listen to me. Even after controlling for an entire week, when I eat something delicious, I can feel that extra weight. People usually say that you need to go to Punjab to get healthy, but even in Mumbai, after eating only vada-pav sometimes, I can feel that bloaty sensation).

Also Read |Shehnaaz Gill backs off from fan trying to get close while posing for photo: ‘Tujhe kya laga tera dost hai?’

During the chat, Shehnaaz was also asked how she would respond if Canadian singer Justin Bieber ever proposed to her. The actor-singer quipped, “I will say I am going to book your ticket, baby, and now you have to leave your Hailey Bieber. Come, sing for me, and I will sing for you.”

Shehnaaz Gill will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan.

