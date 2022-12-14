Shehnaaz Gill reveals that she ran away from home to fulfill her dreams: ‘There are few families in our country who support working women’

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill is all set to appear on the ‘Senior Citizen Special’ episode of Indian Idol Season 13. On the show, Shehnaaz will reveal that she ran away from her home to fulfill her dream.

In a conversation with Indian Idol 13 contestant Debosmita Roy, Shehnaaz will be heard saying, “There are very few families in our country who support working women. Mai apne sapnon ko poora karne ke liye ghar se bhaag gayi thi (I ran away from my home to fulfill my dreams). Debosmita, you are very lucky to have such supportive parents. Always stand by them and make them proud.”

She added, “I recently took my mother for her first international trip to Dubai and the feeling was surreal. It always feels great to do something for your parents.”

Shehnaaz Gill, who recently featured in the music video of “Ghani Syaani” in collaboration with MC Square, will also compliment Debosmita Roy’s voice. “Debosmita, listening to your voice, I feel that your voice will really suit my face. You’re an expressive singer and you feel every word that you sing. I felt like I should also give out expressions while you sang. Your performance was very good and very soothing. I can close my eyes and listen to your voice as I know I’ll feel very peaceful. All the very best and I know you will reach great heights.”

The Indian Idol Season 13 episode, featuring Shehnaaz Gill, will air this Saturday at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.