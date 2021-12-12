Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill on Sunday took to Instagram to share a picture of late actor Sidharth Shukla, remembering him on his birth anniversary. Siddharth passed away in September this year following a heart attack. Today, he would have turned 41. In Shehnaaz’s post, a smiling Siddharth features as an angel.

As soon as she posted the picture, fans flooded the comments section with their wishes for Sidharth and Shehnaaz. “More power to you my girl,” read a comment from a fan, while another comment tagged Siddharth as “King of millions of hearts”.

Shehnaaz Gill’s post has come after she released a song as a tribute for Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz had released the song “Tu Yaheen Hai” in October, which revisited SidNaaz’s moments from Bigg Boss 13. Apart from Shehnaaz, several celebrities paid their tribute to the Broken But Beautiful 3 actor.

Pratik Sehajpal’s team posted on Twitter, “Happy Bday @sidharth_shukla. You are a Legend and Legends never die. In our Hearts Forever.” Vindu Dara Singh tweeted, “It’s the beautiful day when #SidharthShukla was born and the love for him will flow forever! Stay strong everyone as he is the brightest star in the heavens up above too now.” Jaan Kumar Sanu also remembered Siddharth. “Happy Birthday King. You are loved. You are missed,” he said via Twitter.

Kamya Punjabi wrote an emotional tweet remembering Siddharth. “Last year on this day Maine tujhse kaha tha ki tu 80yrs ka bhi ho jayega tab bhi Budha nahi hoga… kitna hasse the hum! Tune toh 80 ka hona hi nahi chaha. But we will always Celebrate you! Happy Birthday Dost,” the tweet read.