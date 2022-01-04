Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla in latest video: ‘Our journey is still going on’

Shehnaaz Gill has embraced spirituality post the demise of her close friend and actor Sidharth Shukla in 2021. In a recent video uploaded on her YouTube channel, Shehnaaz opened up about this spiritual journey. In a chat with BK Shivani, Shehnaaz shared how she always wanted to have a conversation with her and would often ask Sidharth about the same.

“I would often tell Sidharth that I want to talk to Sister Shivani. I really like her. He always said ‘Yes, definitely’ and then, it eventually happened. I always had the intention and that probably reached you in some way,” shared Shehnaaz.

Later in the chat, Shehnaaz Gill spoke about those whose souls have departed and said, “People lose people. From what I have experienced, I feel we should not think that we should have stayed together for more time. Rather, we should think that we have such good memories together.”

“I often think how that soul gave me so much knowledge. I could not analyse people before. I was very trusting and I was really innocent at that time but that soul taught me a lot,” she said in reference to Sidharth Shukla. “God made me meet that soul and kept us together as friends so that he could teach me something. In those 2 years, I learnt so much. My path was going to go towards God and that is probably why this soul led me towards that path. He taught me so much. He made me meet you. I could strongly handle everything,” she added.

Shehnaaz further said, “When I would go on a shoot, I would often think, ‘He also used to shoot’. Then I thought, ‘Why am I thinking like this?’ I thought I should give a good performance, and perform from his side as well.”

Shehnaaz Gill then spoke about the journey that she had with Sidharth Shukla and said, “Our journey remains. His journey is complete. Our journey together is done for now, but maybe later, it will continue. Like in movies, they write, ‘will be continued…’ A happy ending is certain. Our journey is still going on.”