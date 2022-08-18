Shehnaaz Gill reacts to rumours of her dating Raghav Juyal: ‘Ab main hyper ho jaungi’

Shehnaaz Gill was recently in the headlines for dating Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-star Raghav Juyal. The Bigg Boss 13 star shares a warm bond with the choreographer-turned-actor and reportedly also took a vacation with him. Their pictures from the same location and their closeness had led the rumour mills buzzing about something romantic between the two. While both the parties have not spoken about it, at the launch of her brother’s song, Shehnaaz took a dig at the media for spreading rumours about her. She also clarified that just because someone happens to hang out together doesn’t mean they are dating.

A vidoe going viral on the internet has Shehnaaz saying, “”Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai (why does the media always tell lies).” As someone questioned her whether her statement is regarding the recent news of her relationship, she asked the reporter if she is dating the person standing next to her. As she replied in negative, the actor said, “Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na…toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi (Just because we are standing next to someone, or hanging out, doesn’t mean we are dating. So all this is rubbish. I will get hyper now).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATTAR SHEHNAAZIAN (@shehnaazian_army)

At the song launch of “Aunda Sanda”, Shehnaaz Gill was seen standing besides her brother Shehbaz Badesha. Dressed in black shorts and a top with a magenta jacket, the actor finished her look with a ponytail, looking chic at the event. Post the launch, she was even seen letting her hair down with her close friends at the party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Express Entertainment (@ieentertainment)

In a recent interview, Shehnaaz Gill also gave up her ‘Punjab Ki Katrina’ title stating that she wants to be only known as India’s Shehnaaz Gill. “I don’t want to be Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif. Galti ho gayi, mujhe maaf kar do. I just want to be Shehnaaz Gill from India,” she told in an interview to Bollywood Bubble.

The actor, as readers would know is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Bhaijaan. Earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the film will also feature Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam, and is set to release later this year.